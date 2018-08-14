

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Progressive Conservative government is expected to pass “The Better Local Government Act” on Tuesday afternoon, which would effectively slash the number of municipal wards in Toronto from 47 to 25.

The debate on this bill has been limited to one hour and, if passed, will influence the city’s municipal elections in October.

The majority of city council, including Toronto’s Mayor John Tory, has been vocal about its opposition to the provincial government’s plan.

Monday evening, hundreds of Toronto residents gathered at the Scadding Court Community Centre in the city’s west end for a town hall meeting on the legislation. The meeting was attended by city councilors Joe Cressy and Mike Layton.

“Doug Ford often claims to be for the people, but here we had, in the middle of summer, on a hot and sweaty night, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of Torontonians come out in opposition to his move,” Councillor Joe Cressy told CTV News Toronto after the town hall meeting. “So, if Doug Ford is truly for the people, he should listen to the people and they are clearly speaking out in fierce opposition to his proposed council cut.”

The city is considering legal action against the province and the city solicitor is expected to present council with their options next week.

Premier Doug Ford announced his intention to reduce the size of city council on July 27, saying that he was elected on a promise “to reduce the size and cost of government and end the culture of waste and mismanagement.”

Ford has said the cuts will result in $25 million in savings for the City of Toronto.

Last Friday, Tory released an open letter to Ford asking him to “hit the pause button” on his plans to slash the size of city council until a referendum can take place.

In the letter, he said that Toronto went through an extensive boundary review, which prompted the city to expand the number of wards from 44 to 47 ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

“Something as fundamentally important as an election – a primary mechanism of civic democracy – should not be changed without public input and in the absence of a clear process or robust understanding of public impacts and costs,” he wrote.

Ford responded with an open letter of his own defending his proposal to slash council.

“An oversized council makes it almost impossible to build meaningful consensus and get things done. As a result, infrastructure crumbles, the housing backlog grows and transit isn’t built,” Ford’s letter read.

Tuesday marks the last day of the provincial government’s summer sitting in the house.