

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayors from cities across Canada will be gathering in Toronto this afternoon to talk about fighting gridlock and building transit in conjunction with a national conference for municipal transportation officials.

The private meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence Market. It is taking place alongside the National Association of City Transportation Officials conference.

“One of the things we have not done much of i advocating to the federal parties to say they should all step up and fund transit to a greater extent than they even do now and we also going to be swapping ideas,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Sunday morning. “I think it is just great to collaborate and share ideas and that is what we are going to be doing.”

Tory said that members of the Canadian Urban Mayors' Caucus will be hearing from some experts from American cities who are in town for the National Association of City Transportation Officials conference.

He said that they will also be speaking with each other about things they have done in their respective cities to address gridlock.