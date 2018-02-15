

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The mayors of Canada's biggest cities say they don't need the federal government to pony up more money for affordable housing units -- they just need the cash to move faster.

The Liberals' housing plan unveiled last year outlines billions in federal cash and matching funds from the provinces and territories, but much of the money will take years to flow.

Included in the plan was cash to build 100,000 new affordable housing units and repair 240,000 more.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who chairs the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' big-city mayors caucus, says the mayors made the case to Finance Minister Bill Morneau to loosen the federal purse strings so the repair money is spent in the coming fiscal year.

Cities are concerned that delays in spending on repairs and new operating agreements for social housing providers could see thousands of units lost and families out of homes.

Iveson and other big city mayors are in the capital today for a pre-budget version of political speed dating, meeting throughout the day with individual cabinet ministers to outline their wants and needs for the Feb. 27 federal budget.