

Corey Baird, CTV News Toronto





Tourists might have mistaken Toronto Island for a soggy flea market Tuesday morning.

Bicycles, lawnmowers and a freezer were among the items dredged out of Lake Ontario as part of the third annual “Clean Water-Our Future” event. The cleanup involved various city agencies, including the Toronto police dive unit, who are responsible for discovering any deep water hazards.

“People didn’t want to make the trip to the dump so this is quick and easy for them. It’s not a dumping ground,” said Giovanni Cautillo of the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association.

“Lake Ontario is our main water source. Throwing things like lawnmowers with gasoline, or a golf cart with diesel, this affects our ecosystem. Why would you throw things in?”



Crews help clean up Lake Ontario on Sept. 24, 2019. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)

Last year’s cleanup netted more than 33 tonnes of junk spanning the coastal areas running from Toronto Island to the Scarborough Bluffs. This year’s record high water levels have made it difficult to collect debris along the shoreline without the aid of barges or tugboats.

“There were areas in and around the island where 40 per cent of the island was underwater. With the day-to-day options being limited, embracing a cleanup is somewhat futile when the water itself is in areas that is generally grass or park land,” said Manger of Waterfront Parks James Dann.

Cleanup crews are now focusing on flood-damaged areas by planting trees along the coastline. Many of the trees that survived last season are considered to be at high risk should Toronto Island experience further severe weather over the course of winter.