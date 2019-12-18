TORONTO -- Tennis superstar Bianca Andreescu has been named female player of the year by Tennis Canada. The 19-year-old has also been named singles player of the year and most improved player by the organization.

"2019 has been an exceptional year for tennis in Canada and it is notably thanks to the historic exploits of Bianca that we were able to live extraordinary moments," Tennis Canada President and CEO Michael Downey said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Andreescu’s exceptional 2019 started in August when she became the first Canadian woman to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years.

A month later, Andreescu made international headlines when she beat out tennis legend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open final, making history once again as the first-ever Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Tennis Canada Singles Player of the Year

�� @Bandreescu_



Tennis Canada Doubles Player of the Year

�� @GabyDabrowski



Tennis Canada Junior Player of the Year

�� @leylahfernandez



Congratulations! Stay tuned for tomorrow when we announce the men's awards.https://t.co/Wi4EY7fiLY — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) December 18, 2019

"In addition to her success on the court, she also demonstrated that she is an outstanding ambassador for Canadian tennis," Downey added.

In the aftermath of her enormously successful 2019, Andreescu shot up to number four on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour’s world rankings, a far cry from her 152 spot at the end of 2018.

Earlier this month, the Mississauga teen received the prestigious Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year.

Andreescu was also named female player of the year by Tennis Canada in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski has been named doubles player of the year and Leylah Annie Fernandez has been named junior player of the year.

Tennis Canada's male player of the year will be announced on Dec. 19.