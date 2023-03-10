Between four and 20 centimetres of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario

A man walks up the middle of a street in Toronto as a snow storm hits with strong winds and heavy snow on Monday, February 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A man walks up the middle of a street in Toronto as a snow storm hits with strong winds and heavy snow on Monday, February 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, March 10, 2023

The state of Canada's economy three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Michael Cooper is called out for a 'shameful' comment made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in his wife's killing, dies at 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

  • Buses cancelled, snow on the way for Windsor-Essex

    All school board provided transportation in the City of Windsor is cancelled for the day, as well as all board provided transportation in Essex County. A weather advisory remains in effect for most of southern Ontario with upwards of 15cm of snow expected.

    A snowy scene on the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Michelle MAluske / CTV Windsor)

  • Early morning fire in Windsor

    An investigator is on scene for a fire on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street. Windsor fire crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton