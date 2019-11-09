Bell has restored most wireless, TV and Internet services to customers after an outage across the GTA this morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Bell said they were working "as quickly as possible" to restore service.

Just after 12 p.m., they said most service had been restored.

Most @Bell wireless, TV and Internet services have been restored in the GTA. Our team continues to investigate the cause of service disruptions earlier this morning. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Media Relations (@Bell_News) November 9, 2019

"Our team continues to investigate the cause of service disruptions earlier this morning," Bell said in a tweet.

"We apologize for the inconvenience."

It’s not clear exactly how many customers were affected by the outage.