Bell restores most wireless, TV and Internet service after outage across GTA
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:27PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:42PM EST
Bell has restored most wireless, TV and Internet services to customers after an outage across the GTA this morning.
Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Bell said they were working "as quickly as possible" to restore service.
Just after 12 p.m., they said most service had been restored.
"Our team continues to investigate the cause of service disruptions earlier this morning," Bell said in a tweet.
"We apologize for the inconvenience."
It’s not clear exactly how many customers were affected by the outage.