TORONTO -- An entrance to a Toronto subway station was temporarily closed due to a wandering beaver.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the beaver strolled into Royal York Subway Station on Bloor Street, near the Humber Marshes, early Thursday morning.

As a result, the TTC temporarily closed the Grenview entrance to the station “due to an animal in distress.” The station entrance has since reopened.

Royal York Station: Grenview Automatic Entrance temporarily closed due to animal in distress. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 25, 2021

A transit user captured a photo of the beaver at the Grenview entrance and posted it to Twitter.

The TTC says the city, police and animal control were been notified.