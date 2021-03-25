Advertisement
Beaver wanders inside Toronto subway station, prompting entrance to close
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 8:15AM EDT
A beaver wandered into a TTC station on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ Jenn Abbott)
TORONTO -- An entrance to a Toronto subway station was temporarily closed due to a wandering beaver.
According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the beaver strolled into Royal York Subway Station on Bloor Street, near the Humber Marshes, early Thursday morning.
As a result, the TTC temporarily closed the Grenview entrance to the station “due to an animal in distress.” The station entrance has since reopened.
A transit user captured a photo of the beaver at the Grenview entrance and posted it to Twitter.
The TTC says the city, police and animal control were been notified.