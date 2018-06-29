

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





With an excruciatingly hot long weekend ahead, experts have provided tips to help keep Toronto residents stay cool without paying steep costs.

Thursday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. In the statement, the agency described the heat wave as the “most significant heat event” the province has experienced in the last few years, saying that temperatures are expected to rise to the low-to-mid-30s, with the humidex making it feel like the mid-40s.

One Toronto resident, who lives in a 400-square-foot apartment, said these heat waves can make a significant impact on her monthly hydro bill, increasing it to more than $200 a month.

“It gets swelteringly hot,” 26-year-old Eliza Hanson said. “To the point that I try to spend as little time in the apartment as possible and I try to wait as long as possible before turning on the air conditioning.”

Consumer Reports’ home editor Dan Wroclawski recommends keeping all curtains and shades closed during the day to prevent sunlight from further heating up your home.

“You will also want to plug up cracks in doors and windows to prevent that cool air from leaking out,” he said.

Using a ceiling fan will make the apartment feel up to four degrees cooler, according to Wroclawski. But he said the fan direction must be counter clockwise in the summer.

For those with central air conditioning, Wroclawski suggests installing a smart thermostat that will adjust the temperature depending on when residents are home. This can help lower electricity bills by 10 per cent, he said.

If spending the day indoors is not an option this weekend, the City of Toronto has announced the opening of 59 outdoor pools, 90 splash pads and more than 100 wading pools for the summer.

Environment Canada said Torontonians should ensure they stay hydrated and spend time in the shade when outdoors, warning that risks are greater for heat illness this long weekend. The agency said symptoms for heat illness include swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, and heat stroke.

As of Friday evening, the temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of 35 C on Saturday, 34 C on Sunday and 32 C on Monday with the chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms.