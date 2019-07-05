

Getting around the city could be a little more complicated this weekend due to planned subway closures and a number of road closures for events and festivals.

Here is what you need to know:

Subway closures

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on both Saturday and Sunday in order to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown project. Shuttle buses will be operating.

Subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2 will have a late start on Sunday (12 p.m.) due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses will be operating.

Taste of Lawrence

More than 130 vendors will be taking part in the three-day food and cultural festival. To accommodate the event, Lawrence Avenue East will be fully close to traffic from Birchmount Road tp Warden Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. The road will not reopen until late Sunday.

Salsa on St. Clair

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the 15th annual festival. To accommodate the event St. Clair Avenue will be fully closed to traffic from Winona Drive to Christie Street between 8 a.m. on Saturday until midnight Sunday. TTC streetcars and buses will also not operate along St. Clair during the closure. Buses will be on detour via Davenport Road between Bathurst Street and Oakwood Avenue.

Beaches International Jazz Festival

The 31st annual event gets underway this weekend and will run through the end of July. As part of the festival, more than 40 bands will be taking the stage for the Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside Main Stage & Block Party this weekend. On Sunday the following road closures will be in effect from noon to 11 p.m.: