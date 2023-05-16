Basement food bank in Toronto on verge of shutting down over 'heartbreaking' condo complaint
A North York food bank that serves 700 local families says it is in danger of being shut down following complaints by the condo corporation that runs its building.
The Flemingdon Food Bank, which has operated out of a basement unit at 10 Gateway Blvd. for more than a decade, says a dispute over the use of rear loading dock doors is jeopardizing its ability to operate.
“The only way for us to get into the food bank is that exit door,” volunteer Manager Chadi Abed Razek told CTV News Toronto. “We don’t have any other options.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The food bank uses the rear doors Mondays and Wednesdays to accommodate food deliveries, unload boxes, and allow clients to exit the building. Those customers access the food bank through a separate narrow entrance and line up in the basement hallway, leaving no room for boxes of food to be wheeled in from that same door.
The rear exit is labelled “fire exit – keep door closed,” but Abed Razek says his team of volunteers needs to prop it open to continuously wheel in donated food. The condo corporation, he said, recently began cracking down on their use of those back doors, installing a high-pitch alarm as a deterrent and twice calling in a fire inspector, who issued warnings.
“A board member of the building, they’re going crazy about that,” Abed Razek said. “I understand they’re following the regulations, but it’s the only way for us to move in and out.”
A volunteer unloads boxes using a narrow hallway at the back of the building in which it operates. (Natalie Johnson)
“It’s actually really heartbreaking,” Jon Burnside, the councillor for the ward, told CTV News Toronto. “There’s such a huge need for this food bank in the Flemingdon Park area, and all the volunteers are just trying to do their best to help feed their fellow community members.”
Burnside said the food bank has been trying to work with the condo corporation, a process that has been “difficult.”
"We’re happy to work with all of our tenants,” one of the directors of MTCC 1248 said.
“The safety of everyone, our residents and clients and tenants, that’s always our first priority.”
Toronto Fire Services confirmed that it had received a third-party complaint regarding 10 Gateway Blvd. and is “working with both the building owner and the tenant to achieve compliance with the fire code.”
But Abed Razek said if the food bank is fined for a fire code violation, it will have no choice but to close-up shop.
“This is the last warning,” he said. “If the next time, they charge us, definitely the food bank will shut down. Seven hundred families in the community will be out of food.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Montreal
-
Mayor Plante confirms moratorium on fire safety inspections after 'very concerning' media report
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's comptroller general to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All the Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French, the province's language office confirmed.
-
Teen pleads guilty to arson in Israeli flag burning at West Island school
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to Israeli flags that were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb in late April.
London
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401 westbound
Traffic is currently being detoured after a fatal crash on Highway 401 east of London, Ont. Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
-
London police charge 2 suspects, search for third in alleged identity theft case
Two suspects have been charged and a third is outstanding following a case of alleged identity theft that transpired in November of last year. Police said homeowners had credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names after suspects looked through unlocked mailboxes.
-
Travellers and London International Airport affected by potential WestJet pilot strike
Corey Taylor is getting set to celebrate his birthday with a golf trip to from St. Thomas, Ont. to Miami, Fla. this weekend. However, that is now up in the air as a possible strike by WestJet pilots looms.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
Most customers now have power in Manitoulin and area, Hwy. 6 still closed due to bush fire
A Hydro One power outage is affecting 5,644 customers in and around Manitoulin Island.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Suspended driver near the Sault showed police someone else’s licence
A suspended driver from Sault Ste. Marie tried to elude arrest this week by showing police a valid driver’s licence – that belonged to somebody else.
Ottawa
-
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
Windsor
-
Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
-
Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike
The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.
-
Chatham demolition company fined $70K following workplace fatality
A Chatham demolition and excavating company has been fined $70,000 after a worker fell to their death in 2021 while on a job site.
Barrie
-
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Barrie residents can file traffic complaints with new online police program
Police in Barrie want to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours with a new program that allows residents to issue traffic complaints.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance
The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.
Winnipeg
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
WestJet pilots' strike notice threatens to ground hundreds of flights ahead of May long weekend
Travellers scheduled to fly with WestJet for the May long weekend may be out of luck. The union representing the airline’s pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
-
Flood warning for part of northwest B.C., other rivers rising as heat grips province
A flood warning has been issued for the Skeena region of northwestern British Columbia as unseasonably warm temperatures swell rivers in many areas of the province.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
-
22-month sentence for man who pushed Edmonton senior onto LRT tracks
The man who pushed an Edmonton hospital worker onto LRT tracks last year will spend another 80 days in custody.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.