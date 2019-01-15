

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says an officer with the Barrie Police Service is now facing a criminal charge related to a shooting last September.

The SIU says the incident occurred when four people were driving away from a local gas station.

It says an officer fired a gun at the fleeing vehicle, which soon crashed into a tree.

Three weeks later, a 21-year-old man allegedly in the vehicle at the time was arrested and found to have sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

Barrie police Sgt. Michael Chytuk is now facing one charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the case.

The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.