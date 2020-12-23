TORONTO -- Halton police say a man has been arrested following a standoff that drew a heavy police presence to a Milton neighbourhood for hours Wednesday.

Police said around 7 p.m. that officers were in the area of Thompson Road South and Clark Boulevard, south of Derry Road, for an "ongoing police investigation."

Police gave out few details about the situation, but said that it was a very "active and fluid" situation and that there was no danger to public safety. Police were also asking people to avoid the area.

In a news release issued late Wednesday, police said they responded to Bennett Boulevard and Hepburn Road – a few blocks away from the area they mentioned in their tweet – at around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a male barricaded in a home, possibly in possession of weapons.

Frontline officers, TAC, K9, and negotiators were deployed to the scene and after several hours, the man was taken into custody.

Shortly before 9 p.m. police said the situation had been resolved and that officers would be clearing the scene.

Police said the man is expected to face a number of charges, including uttering threats to cause death, mischief and assault with a weapon. Police are not releasing his name.



