Barn containing 1,800 livestock catches fire in Perth South, Ont.
Fire ripped through a barn on Line 17 in Perth South on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Perth County OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:13AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:03PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say 1,800 animals were inside a barn that caught fire in Perth South, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
They say firefighters from three departments responded to the fire, which broke out just before 6 a.m.
Police didn't immediately have information about the condition of the livestock.
They say the cause of the fire is not known.