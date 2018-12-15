Barkov completes hat trick in OT, Panthers beat Maple Leafs
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov scores a goal during overtime against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Paul Gereffi, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 11:35PM EST
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov scored at 3:24 of overtime to complete his first NHL hat trick and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Barkov slipped the puck past goalie Frederik Andersen from the right side of the crease.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Roberto Luongo made 29 saves to help the Panthers snap a four-game skid.
Mitchell Marner scored twice for Toronto, John Tavares added his team-high 20th goal and Andersen stopped 28 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four of their past five,
The Maple Leafs tied it at 3 with 1:39 left in regulation on Marner's second goal. His shot from the right circle beat the screened Luongo.
Toronto closed to 2-1 when Tavares tipped in a shot from the point by Jake Gardiner with 9:36 left in the third. Marner tied it with 3:39 left in the third, beating Luongo on the glove side from the right circle.
The Panthers reclaimed the lead 27 seconds later on Barkov's second goal. He fired a shot from the slot that got past Andersen.