

CTV News Toronto





A bail hearing has been set for Thursday for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s Upper Beaches home and sexually assaulting her.

It was around 3 a.m. on Sunday when police say a suspect used a ladder to gain access to a home near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Police believe the man broke in through a second-storey window.

A 911 call was made, police said, and emergency crews arrived. The woman was then taken to hospital for assessment.

On Monday, investigators released a series of photos taken from security cameras of a suspect wanted in connection with the case.

Mere hours later, an arrest was made.

A suspect identified as 32-year-old Cayle Dupuis surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with criminal harassment, possessing a break-in instrument, breaking and entering with intent, sexual assault and prowling at night.

Wearing a grey hoodie and an orange prison jumpsuit, Dupuis appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

He leaned on the prisoner box as he spoke with a duty counsel lawyer, who ultimately requested the case be adjourned until further counsel is secured.

The judge scheduled a bail hearing for Thursday. Dupuis is expected to appear via video link.

Some residents in the Beach were unnerved after hearing about the incident.

“I’m hoping it’s just a one-off because I think it’s very great living here and we don’t usually (have) this kind of problem,” said one woman.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” another woman said. “People sometimes talk about their neighbourhood (being) safe but it can happen anywhere, so just be vigilant.”

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Heather Wright