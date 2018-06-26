

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A bail hearing has been set for the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Scarborough earlier this month.

A CTV News Toronto reporter in the courtroom said the victim’s son and a family friend were also there. They declined to comment publicly on their loved one’s death or the case but previously said the victim, a 55-year-old man, worked for the city and lived near the area where the crash occurred.

According to Toronto police, the motorcyclist was heading west on St. Clair Avenue approaching Danforth Road in the early morning hours of June 14 when a blue Hyundai Accent turned into his path at the intersection.

It’s alleged the driver of the car stopped the vehicle before fleeing eastbound on Danforth Road. Police said the driver took off without helping the man or calling 911.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not been released but family said he had been married for 32 years and had two children.

“It’s not a situation where this person did not know they hit somebody, they in fact recognized that they struck somebody,” Const. Clint Stibbe said at the time.

Police made an arrest in the case on June 22. The vehicle involved in the collision has also been located.

A suspect identified as 29-year-old Khaled Saleh Bin Rbaa, of Toronto, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

He appeared briefly in court on Tuesday where he spoke to a lawyer with the help of an Arabic interpreter. A bail hearing was set for Friday.

The collision is one of several deadly hit-and-run incidents that have occurred in the Toronto-area recently, including one in the city’s Briar Hill area which left 50-year-old Isabel Soria dead.

Back on May 31, a cyclist was “very seriously injured” in the Swansea neighbourhood after she was struck by a dump truck that initially fled the scene. The driver and vehicle were apprehended a short time later.