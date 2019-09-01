Sunday shopping had a little more urgency for a lot of people.

With most malls closed on the holiday Monday, this was the last chance for many families to grab some back-to-school essentials before the first bell rings on Tuesday morning.

At the Eaton Centre, the mall was busy with shoppers carrying bags store to store.

Aden Cull, Dylan Thomson and Devin Cartwright, of Georgetown, were checking items off their lists. Cull is expecting to spend $500 he saved from his job as a dishwasher, but says he is not making the investment to keep up with his peers.

“No, I just like nice clothes. Typically they’re more comfortable. You feel good in them, so, I like to spend the money.”

Cartwright has a $400 budget, also saved up from a summer job washing dishes. Like his friend, it’s not about the typical teenaged pressures.

“I don’t feel any pressure, I just wear what I’m comfortable in. So really I’m fine with it.”

Kevin Brown and his daughters Dana and Gillian were looking for back to school essentials. But for Dana, as she gets ready for Grade 8, her need for new clothes was more urgent, “because I kind of grew out of all of mine.”

When it comes to budgets, the father from Leaside admits, it’s a kind of moving target.

“If they like it, and they need it, and it’s reasonable, we do it more on that basis.”

At the Staples store on University Avenue, pens, paper, binders and technology were filling shopping carts. The store’s general manager Shiraz Lalani said that “back to school is part of our DNA.”

First-year University of Toronto student Nicholas Fenton was ringing up items at the register. And while he only spent $100, he also admitted he hadn’t really budgeted.

With the clock ticking down to Tuesday, many shoppers admitted they were spending first and thinking of the cost later.