'Back to myself': Girl visited by Drake in hospital recovering well after heart transplant
This Monday, Aug, 20, 2018 photo provided by the rapper Drake shows him posing with Sofia Sanchez, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Drake surprised her after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday party. Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant. (OVO/Drake via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:59AM EDT
CHICAGO -- The suburban Chicago girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake says she's feeling great.
Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday , three-and-a-half weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children's Hospital. The 11-year-old says her new heart "feels different, but in a good way."
Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump. That was a week before her surgery.
Sofia says Drake's advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.
A heart surgeon calls Sofia a star patient and says her recovery is going quite well.