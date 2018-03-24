

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A one-year-old child was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a near-drowning in Mississauga late Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a building on Strathaven Drive, which is in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say that the initial call was for a possible drowning. They say that the incident involved either a bathtub or a sink.

The child was taken to a local hospital, according to paramedics.