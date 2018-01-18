

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The baby of a 19-year-old woman who falsely claimed she found the newborn abandoned outside a North York plaza is expected to survive, police told CP24 Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, police said they were initially told that a baby was spotted by a couple in a covered walkway behind a shopping plaza near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

At the time, police said that the couple reportedly wrapped the child in a hoodie and took him home before calling 9-1-1.

Police later discovered that the woman who first reported finding the baby had actually given birth to the boy alone at a home on Redberry Parkway and subsequently fabricated a story about the child being abandoned.

Police said the woman had tried to keep her pregnancy a secret from family members.

The baby was rushed to hospital in critical condition and the mother, who was visiting Canada from Korea, also received treatment in hospital.

Police previously said the baby was premature but have now confirmed that the baby was carried to term.

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday, police said the child is “strong” and “healthy.”

The child’s mother is also doing well, police said.

Police told CP24 earlier this week that investigators do not plan to lay any charges.