

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A baby and two women have been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk in a hit-and-run in Scarborough Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of three pedestrians that had been struck at the intersection.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-month-old baby boy in a stroller and two women suffering from injuries.

All three were rushed to a trauma centre. The baby sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, while the adults were in serious condition.



Three pedestrians, including a 20-month-old-baby, were seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Oct. 13, 2019. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto police Inst. Mandeep Mann said that one of the women is believed to be the mother of the child.

“What we know thus far is that a silver SUV/Crossover was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere road. As it crossed the intersection at Pharmacy Avenue it struck the two adults and the 20-month-old boy as they were standing on the south curb,” he said.

“At that point, what we believe is an occupant of that suspect vehicle exits the vehicle, assesses the scene and then flees on foot southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.”

Investigators have released a photograph of a person of interest who they say may have been the occupant of the vehicle.



Police have released this photograph of a person of interest in a Scarborough hit-and-run that left three people, including a baby, injured. (Toronto Police Services)

Police say the vehicle, which investigators have previously described as a grey-coloured Dodge Journey, fled the scene heading westbound on Ellesmere Road. The driver has been described only as a white male.

Mann said that police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but that officers are treating the incident “very, very seriously.”

“We will identify who that driver was. We will identify who that occupant was that came out of the vehicle,” Mann said. “My message to those individuals, both of them and anyone else who was in that vehicle, is to please retain counsel and turn yourselves in to Traffic Services.”

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while police investigate the incident.

Investigators are also urging anyone who may have security video or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.