B.C. family 'stranded' in Toronto following funeral after airline mixes up flights
Last week, Amanda Campoli, her husband Massimo, along with their two young daughters travelled from Penticton, B.C. to Toronto to spend some quality with the family’s ailing patriarch before he passed away on Oct. 29.
The last thing they needed or expected to deal with was drama and confusion when it came to their return flight home.
It all began more than two months ago, when Campoli booked a round-trip flight from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 for $1,300 to visit with her husband’s father, who had long been battling cardiovascular disease and was also suffering from dementia.
Just a few days before they were set to arrive, a family member called Campoli to see if she could push up their arrival date as her 84-year-old father-in-law’s health was rapidly declining.
“My husband’s dad’s health had taken a serious turn and they didn’t think he’d live long enough for us to say goodbye,” said Campoli, who immediately contacted WestJet to modify their trip.
Told that her tickets were non-transferrable, she opted to pay an extra $2,200 to book four one-way flights two days earlier.
Campoli told CP24.com that she was always under the impression their original Nov. 2 flight home to B.C. remained the same.
“The agent never told us that our return flight would be affected or cancelled,” she said, noting the day before their original flight to Toronto she had received a notice to check in, but ignored it as they were already in the city.
Unfortunately, just hours after burying their father on Tuesday, the family were upset to learn they were no longer listed as passengers on the flight they were expecting to take home the following afternoon.
After a terse hour-long conversation with WestJet during which Campoli said the agent admitted to “improperly” cancelling their original flights, Campoli said she was hung up on.
According to WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell, the family had originally booked a basic fare trip, which has “different parametres for refund eligibility than an economy fare or a bereavement fare.”
“Given that the travellers did ‘no show’ for the flight on Oct. 26 as per the process with any ticket, at the time any guest does ‘no-show’ it automatically forfeits the return leg and it becomes inactive,” Bell said.
“Unfortunately when the family called in to book a bereavement fare for an earlier flight (Oct. 24) which our agent assisted with, from our early investigation into the file it does not appear that there was any notification of another booking existing and subsequently without knowledge our agent may not have known there would be a problem with any return flight.”
Campoli said that essentially meant they were “stranded” in Toronto.
“We had no flight home. We were supposed to leave at noon today,” she said Wednesday afternoon.
“They would not put us on another flight. … There was no compassion.”
Campoli said the cost of booking another round of flights to B.C. through the airline was $3,200.
“WestJet could have been somewhat accommodating. They told me they were sympathetic, but said there’s nothing they could do,” she said.
Unable to justify spending that amount of money on airfare, Campoli was able to find her family of four flights home on Nov. 3 through another carrier for $1,100.
“We spent the last nine days in hell watching my husband’s father die only to be met with the most outrageous customer service I have ever experienced during one of our family’s most vulnerable times,” she wrote in a Facebook post.
“I’m horrified by this. We’re in shock, honestly. We just didn’t need this stress right now after not sleeping for a week,” Campoli added.
WestJet changed its tune after CP24.com contacted them.
Just a few hours after receiving our message, a representative from the airline reached out to Campoli directly to discuss the situation and “understanding the circumstances” they’ve now offered the family a full refund for that “no-show” flight.
While grateful for the refund, Campoli said none of this would have happened without the “pressure from the press.”
