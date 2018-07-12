

An autopsy will be conducted today on a six-year-old boy who reportedly fell from the balcony of a Hamilton apartment building on Wednesday night.

Hamilton Police and paramedics were called to the Young and John streets area at around 5 p.m. and found the child lying on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the incident originated on the sixth floor and that the family was home at the time, but they have provided few other details about the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

They have described the ongoing investigation as a “sudden death” and would not comment on reports that the child fell.

Const. Jerome Stewart said officers remain at the unit today while they await the results of the post-mortem.

“It’s very early in the investigation,” Stewart said. “We are open to everything until we get forensic information and further witnesses to come forward. We are not closing the door to anything.

A neighbour, who lives beside the spot where the boy is said to have landed, said she was scared to learn of Wednesday’s events.

“When I opened the window, I saw there was something covered in this area,” she said. “I’m so scared because I heard a kid fell down. I have a granddaughter.

Cory Major, a resident at a building across the street, said he ran to his own balcony when he heard people screaming.

“At that time, police weren’t there,” he told CTV News Toronto. “The child was lying… He had no shirt on. You could see that there was blood.”

Residents say emergency services were previously called to the same unit in recent weeks for a fire.

Major said he could see fire “pouring out” of the balcony.

“This whole block was blocked off. Flames were shooting from the balcony,” he said.

A CTV News Toronto reporter at the scene Wednesday night said it appeared singe marks were still visible on part of the balcony.

“It’s shocking,” Major said. “I’m a grandfather, I have four grandchildren, so it’s shocking.”

Police say they’re still looking to speak with witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.