

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An autopsy will be conducted today on a three-week-old baby girl who police say died of injuries she suffered in an alleged assault.

Toronto police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Pharmacy Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The infant was already being treated by paramedics for “obvious signs of trauma” when officers arrived.

She was rushed to hospital where she was placed on life support, but died about a week later.

A suspect identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bouffard, of Toronto, was arrested the day officers received the call.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not released information on the relationship between the accused and the baby girl.

However, they said the charges could be upgraded depending on the results of the post-mortem examination.

As of Monday, a unit on the 17th floor remains sealed off by police.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that they recently saw the accused at the building with the child’s mother. Many expressed shock at the news of the baby’s death and the subsequent charges.