Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers dead

Ontario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.

The province's Special Investigations Unit said Thursday the two officers who died responding to a call at an Innisfil, Ont., home did not draw their firearms before they were shot on Tuesday night.

The SIU had said a day earlier that there was an “exchange of gunfire” between the two officers and the young man, but on Thursday it said a third officer had been involved.

The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the officers who died as Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54.

The SIU did not name the young man, but a source close to the investigation -- who was not authorized to speak publicly -- has identified him as Chris Doncaster.

Meanwhile, the Town of Innisfil has invited community members to sign books of condolences set up at town hall for the two fallen officers.