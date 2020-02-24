TORONTO -- The Ford government’s soon-to-be recalled blue licence plates cannot be read by automated licence plate readers at Canada’s land border crossings, a source tells CP24.

A source tells CP24 the blue plates cannot be read by the scanners placed at most land border crossings by the Canadian Border Services Agency, and thus each one must be entered into the system manually by a guard, almost certainly slowing the passage of vehicles at the line.

Last week, the Ford government conceded the plates could not be read easily in nighttime conditions and agreed to recall and replace all 49,000 in circulation.

For its part, the Canada Border Services Agency would not officially confirm the problem, only telling CP24 what its officers do when their sophisticated plate readers, which they have spent tens of millions on since 2014, cannot read a plate.

“In accordance with our standard procedures, when a licence plate number cannot be read by a Licence Plate Reader (LPR), or where LPRs are not available the plate number can be manually keyed in by the officer at the Primary Inspection Line,” spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr told CP24.

The PCs revealed the new plates in the 2019 budget, handing out personalized plates with the name of each media outlet to each present at the budget lockup.

They said at the time the design, rollout and production of the new plates would save them $4 million. 3M Canada was contracted to produce the plates.

-- With files from Cam Woolley