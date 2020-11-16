TORONTO -- Autism Spectrum Disorder will be the sole relevant diagnosis in Alek Minassian’s not criminally responsible defence, the Toronto van attack trial heard on Monday ahead of the 28-year-old’s father taking the stand.

“He is not a psychopath,” lawyer Boris Bytensky said as he opened the defence’s case.

“As you’ll hear from the medical evidence, he is not narcissistic, he does not suffer from an anti-social personality disorder.”

Bytensky went on to state that “the vast majority of persons with Autism are non-violent,” adding that “persons with Autism are considerably much more likely to be victims of violence rather than perpetrators.”

“This case is quite unusual, your honour,” Bytensky said addressing Justice Anne Molloy, who is overseeing the trial.

Molloy has said the trial hinges on Minassian’s state of mind at the time he drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues, and struck dozens of people, ultimately killing eight women and two men.

The victims were 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018 attack.

On the first day of the trial, Minassian was read his charges and replied saying “I’m entering a plea of not criminally responsible.”

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, citing years of sexual rejection from women as the reasoning behind it.

Ahead of calling Minassian’s father Vahe to the stand as the defence’s first witness on Monday, Bytensky detailed Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code, which states that a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

“To the (medical) assessors, Mr. Minassian has communicated in some variation of words that amount to an acknowledgment that he understood that what he did was wrong,” he said.

“Despite this, it is the defence’s position that Mr. Minassian only understood wrongfulness at the intellectual level.”

Bytensky said the medical experts, who are expected to testify at the trial, found that Minassian “did not understand wrongfulness in the way that enabled him to apply that understanding in a rational way.”

“Mr. Minassian lacked the capacity to rationally decide whether the act was right or wrong and hence could not make a rational decision as to whether or not to do it,” Bytensky said.

Vahe detailed his interactions with his son that day more than two and a half years ago as he began testifying on Monday morning.

Vahe said his son’s actions left him “in a complete state of shock and confusion.”

“In terms of his demeanor, there was no difference in anything, it was more a bit he seemed happy the fact that schools was over,” Vahe said. “The sort of conversations we were having were normally in the morning but also the day before, he talked about now that school is over, he’ll have time to catch up with friends or his brother and go to restaurants and that kind of thing.”

“I remember it was a nice sunny day and the conversations were very positive.”

While on the stand, Vahe explained how he learned that his son was behind the deadly attack.

“It wasn’t until in the afternoon when I was sitting in the police station, being interviewed, it became clear to me that the accident they were talking about was something big, something substantial,” he said.

“It wasn’t until the interview was finished, I was told that others were going to want to talk to me. I remember I was standing outside just to get some fresh air and I decided to search for this accident because everybody was talking about it.”

Then, Vahe said he clicked on a video link that showed his son being arrested by police.

“As I’m watching that, that’s the first time that it dawned on me that, that is the first time that I realize that is my son that is involved in this accident,” he said.

“I was in a state of shock. The only thing I was thinking about was how is this even possible. I was in a complete state of shock and confusion. I could not understand. I kept asking myself how is this even possible.”

“This tragedy was so enormous. I see no history of violence. If anything, he has always been characterized as a gentle person. I was in a complete state of shock, could not understand of this sort of a thing could be possible.”

Court will resume on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The trial is being held via videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Members of the public wanting to observe the proceedings are able to do so at 315 Front Street West in Elm Room B on the ground floor. Observation is no longer available at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings: