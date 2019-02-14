

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The city saved more than $35 million in 2018 as a result of investigations undertaken by the office of Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler.

Romeo-Beehler’s annual report, which will be considered by the audit committee next week, says that in 2018 there was a total of $35.8 million in savings and additional revenue that resulted from the implementation of recommendations contained in 14 audit reports completed by her office.

About 89 per cent of the money ($31.8 million) came from the implementation of recommendations that were contained in reports issued over the last three years.

Romeo-Beehler said that the projected savings from the implementation of those same recommendations over the next four years is $97.2 million.

The savings from all recommendations implemented since 2014, meanwhile, is expected to top $300 million over the next five years.

“Since 2014, by implementing our audit recommendations, the city has achieved significant savings. Based on conservative estimates, these savings, either one-time or annual recurring, will total approximately $303.7 million over the next five years,” Romeo-Beehler wrote. “This translates to a return of $11.7 for every dollar invested in our office. I would like to thank management and staff from the various city divisions, agencies and corporations we've worked with. Their continued effort to implement our recommendations helps the city realize these savings.”

Millions in savings identified

Some of the biggest contributors to the savings realized in 2018 include a report into uncollected lease revenue from Union Station tenants. Romeo-Beehler wrote that a result of that report, city staff collected $5.7 million in outstanding payments.

Another report into the TTC’s procurement practices also resulted in significant savings. Romeo-Beehler said that as a result of recommendations made by her office the TTC saved $2.19 million in 2018 and expects to save an additional $1.5 million in 2019, mostly resulting from an “increased use of blanket orders and efficiencies in the aftermarket warranty program.”

Another report into the $577 million in outstanding fines owed to the city is also expected to result in more money for city coffers, Romeo-Beehler wrote.

She said that because of a recommendation from her office, city staff were able to add $710,000 in outstanding fines to the property tax bills of some residents, a move that she said is expected to “improve the collection of fines that otherwise might have been written off.”

“This has shown to be an effective tool, with a past collection rate of over 90 per cent. However, we found that not all eligible fines were being identified by court services,” Romeo-Beehler said.

In addition to the 12 conventional audits and one major investigation completed by her office in 2018, Romeo-Beehler said that a fraud and waste hotline also proved to be a valuable tool. She said that the hotline received 643 formal complaints in 2018. She added that the savings resulting from complaints made to that hotline are expected to total $775,000 over the next five years.