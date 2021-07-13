Advertisement
ATV driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 7:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- One man is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision involving an ATV in Brampton last night.
Police say a vehicle and an ATV collided near Bovaird Drive East and Airport Road at around 8:49 p.m.
The operator of the ATV was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.