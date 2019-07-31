

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with an unprovoked stabbing that took place as large crowds gathered at the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Streetfest last week.

On July 25 at around 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue.

At the time, a victim was approached by a man who “instigated an unprovoked physical altercation,” police said.

The victim was then stabbed and sustained critical injuries, according to investigators.

Responding paramedics transported the victim to hospital for treatment.

The area where the incident took place was closed off to motorists at the time for the first night of the festival’s streetfest.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Michael Jobe, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.