

CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing near Queen and Bathurst streets on Monday morning.

The incident unfolded at the intersection at around 7:30 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute.

Police allege the suspect attacked a 38-year-old man, repeatedly punching and kicking him, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then produced a knife, police say, and stabbed the victim.

The victim was “conscious and breathing" when he was transported to hospital, police said at the time. His current condition is not known.

An arrest was made the same day.

A suspect identified as 52-year-old Mark Llewllyn has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carry a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.