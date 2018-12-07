Attempted abduction of 12-year-old boy reported in Brampton
A police cruiser outside a Brampton school after a boy reported he was assaulted on September 26, 2018.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 8:11AM EST
Peel police have launched an investigation into an attempted child abduction in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
A 12-year-old boy reportedly told police that he was walking home from school in the area of Williams Parkway and Royal Orchard Drive at around 2:55 p.m. when a man in a vehicle pulled up alongside him and demanded that he get in his car.
Police say that the boy ran and hid in a nearby parkette in response but then observed the man exiting his vehicle and looking for him.
The man got back into his vehicle and drove away a short time later, police say.
He is described as black, about five-foot-ten with black dreadlocks and gold teeth. He was wearing all black clothing.
The vehicle is described as a black, newer model, four-door 4 door Honda Civic or Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233.