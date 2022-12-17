At least three suspects sought after man stabbed in Brampton

A man has been injured in a stabbing in Brampton, and Peel police are looking for at least three suspects.

It happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, west of Bramalea Road, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries or his condition.

No descriptions of the three suspects being sought have been released.

STABBING:

-Avondale Bv/Aloma Cr in #Brampton

- Reports of an adult male stabbed

- 3 male suspects at this time

- Victim being transported to a trauma center by ambulance

- Updates as we receive them

- Investigation ongoing

- C/R at 2:23 p.m.

- PR220415718 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 17, 2022

More to come.