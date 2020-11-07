TORONTO -- At least three people have been shot in broad daylight in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood, police say.

In a series of tweets sent out on Saturday afternoon, officers said they are responding to several reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Strong Court.

According to investigators, there are “two active locations at this time.”

“Reports that suspects have fled,” police said in the tweet.

A suspect vehicle has been described as possibly being a grey two-door sedan, but no suspect descriptions have been provided at this point.

Officers said there is a large police presence in the area.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St + Stong Crt

- suspect vehicle possible grey 2 door sedan

- no suspect description provided#GO2114203

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 7, 2020

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.