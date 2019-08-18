At least one dead after Richmond Hill crash
York police are investigating a crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday evening.
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:13PM EDT
York Regional police say at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.
Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Forest Drive for report of a crash.
A vehicle had reportedly flipped and caught fire, said police.
Yonge St. is closed between Jefferson Side Road and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.
More to come.