

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





York Regional police say at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Forest Drive for report of a crash.

A vehicle had reportedly flipped and caught fire, said police.

Yonge St. is closed between Jefferson Side Road and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.

More to come.