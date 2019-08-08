

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Dozens of people have been arrested and $45 million in property has been seized after police busted a massive crime and drug trafficking ring in York Region.

York Regional Police say the Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit has charged more than 50 people in connection with two separate investigations.

Police say the combined efforts of Project Zen and Project Moon led to the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, vehicles and cash in the investigation.

York police are expected to give an update on the arrests at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Aurora.

More to come.