TORONTO -- At least 23 more residents of Downsview Long Term Care Centre have died of COVID-19 since May 1, bringing the death toll at the facility to 33.

GEM Health Care Group, the operator of the North York nursing home, confirmed four additional deaths on Saturday.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the residents' families and friends. To date, we have had a total of 33 residents pass away with COVID-19,” GEM said.

A total of 59 residents and 74 staff members have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared at the 252-bed facility on April 17.

All are in self-isolation, GEM said.

A personal support worker, 59-year-old Sharon Roberts, who worked at the facility died on May 1 after contracting the virus, her union said.

The facility has been getting help from several health groups, including the Central Local Health Integration Network and a team from Humber River Regional Hospital.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,200 long-term care home residents in Ontario.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there are 172 outbreaks in long-term care homes.