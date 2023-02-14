At least 2 suspects sought in drive-by shooting near Schomberg, Ont.

York Regional Police have released a video of an SUV involved in a drive-by shooting near Schomberg last Sunday that left a man seriously injured.

Police uploaded the video on Tuesday in an effort to locate at least two suspects who were believed to be in the vehicle at the time.

The shooting occurred on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police said a 65-year-old man was walking his dog when a white SUV passed him at a high rate of speed, prompting him to gesture at the vehicle.

The vehicle drove back to the victim, and a passenger in the front seat armed with a gun fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him multiple times.

The suspects sped away and were last seen travelling on Centre Street.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

"This was a cowardly act -- a cowardly violent act against the victim who was doing nothing more than enjoying the morning and walking his dog in the area for exercise," Killby said

The SUV is described as white, possibly a four-door Lexus RX 350. Killby said the shooter is described as a "light brown-skinned, tanned male."

No description has been released for the other suspect.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.

The Township of King issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the shooting.

“We send our prayers for the quick healing of the man who was injured, and for his family and friends,” the statement read.

“Our community continues to suffer through this terrible ordeal. Violent acts such as the one that took place on Sunday are not expected and will not be accepted.”