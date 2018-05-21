

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





At least a dozen horses were killed after a fire broke out at Sunnybrook Stables early this morning, the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters' Association confirms.

The fire broke out at the facility, located near Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the south barn was fully engulfed in flames and was spreading to the north barn.

Toronto Fire District Chief Robert Dies said firefighters managed to extinguish the flames that had migrated to the north barn but a defensive attack was required on the south barn.

At the height of the fire, 40 to 50 firefighters were on scene and approximately 20 trucks responded.

Thirteen horses were removed from the north barn and transported to another location by Toronto police, Dies said.

Dies could not confirm the exact number killed in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control later Monday morning but crews remained on scene to battle hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Sunnybrook Park is currently closed.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park at around 3 a.m. Monday to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.