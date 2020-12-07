TORONTO -- Four schools within the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) are now in the midst of undergoing targeted testing for COVID-19.

The schools are Valley Park Middle School, Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, Lester B Collegiate Institute and Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute.

The TDSB said some results had returned from Valley Park Middle School, but so far no positive cases have been detected.

“There was actually a case in my class and then they called us to do the test again,” said Grade 8 Valley Park Middle School student Wajeeha Faysao outside a testing centre in Thorncliffe Park Monday afternoon. “The COVID-19 in Thorncliffe, it’s really serious and we need to be careful.”

Last month, the testing of asymptomatic students and staff at Thorncliffe Park Public School resulted in the identification of several cases of COVID-19. The school was closed last week as a result.

People living in the Thorncliffe Park community without children told CTV News Toronto they are relived to see testing at schools ramping up.

“The spread is quite scary for us as well. We don’t have kids at home, but I’m sure kids will be from our building, or the same floor,” said Moiz Virani.

“There is fear on the back of the mind always, that some kids moving around here and there might have some symptoms which might affect us as well.”

“It’s a hot spot here so we are all aware of cases ... so it’s a step in the direction,” said Samir Motiani.

“It was really stressful,” Khushu Virani. “It’s good they are taking some measures.”

Six-year-old Rayyan Khan has been tested for COVID-19 four times and lined up again Monday to be checked.

“My classroom has COVID, somebody got COVID, we’re doing online,’ said the Grade 1 student at Thorncliffe Park Public School which has been closed.