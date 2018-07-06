

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Mayor John Tory today amid a dispute over who should foot the bill for refugee claimants who have overwhelmed the city’s shelter system.

Tory has previously said that 10 new refugee claimants are being added to Toronto’s shelter system every day and that the group is on pace to make up 50 per cent of all shelter occupants by November.

In response to the influx, the city opened up temporary shelter spaces at Centennial College and Humber college to accommodate hundreds of refugees this past spring but those spaces will have to be closed in August prior to the resumption of classes, raising questions about where those people will be placed.

Meanwhile, the new Progressive Conservative government at Queen’s Park has indicated an unwillingness to provide assistance on the file. On Thursday, the province withdrew its cooperation with Ottawa on the resettlement of asylum seekers, seemingly bringing an end to a previous agreement wherein Ontario committed to helping resettle some refugees.

In confirming the move on Thursday, a spokesperson for the provincial government blamed the federal government for creating a “mess” by encouraging “illegal border crossers” to come into the country and said that they should pay 100 per cent of the costs of accommodating those people.

Trudeau, however, suggested that Premier Doug Ford may not fully understand Canada's international obligations to asylum seekers following a meeting with him at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Ahmed Hussen said that it is important to remember that Canada has a legal obligation to provide due process to asylum seekers, who by definition, are not “illegal border crossers.”

“We have invested in faster processing of refugee claims, we have invested in reimbursing provinces for the additional costs but make no mistake that we have legal obligations. The law demands of us that when somebody is on Canadian soil and they claim asylum we have to give them due process,” he said. “That is the law. It is not a choice, it is not something you can opt out of.”

Tory has said that the cost of providing shelter and social supports to the refugee claimants will reach $64.5 million by the end of 2018 and has called on Ottawa to reimburse the city for that money.

The feds have so far committed about $11 million in funding to the provincial government for the resettlement of asylum seekers and on Friday Hussen said that he expects Toronto to receive “most” of that allotment.

“Make no mistake we will be there for Toronto. But we also need Ontario to be part of that discussion. Canadians expect us to work together at all levels of government,” he said.

Tory’s meeting with Trudeau will take place at city hall at 10 a.m.

According to Tory's office, the main topics of discussion will be crime, housing, immigration and transit.