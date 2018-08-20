Aston Martin driver clocked at 158km/h in Vaughan school zone: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 10:58AM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly drove his high-end sports car well over the speed limit in a school zone.
York Regional Police say the incident occurred on Sunday at about 8 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont.
Police say a patrol officer spotted a 2019 Aston Martin travelling at 158 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour school zone.
They say the 31-year-old Vaughan, Ont., man has been charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.
Police say the car will be impounded for a week.