

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly drove his high-end sports car well over the speed limit in a school zone.

York Regional Police say the incident occurred on Sunday at about 8 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say a patrol officer spotted a 2019 Aston Martin travelling at 158 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour school zone.

They say the 31-year-old Vaughan, Ont., man has been charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.

Police say the car will be impounded for a week.