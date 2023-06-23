As Toronto readies for Collision conference, some wonder how much it brings to city
When the global tech community descends on Toronto next week for the Collision conference, there will be chatter about the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, which many predict is poised to disrupt all sectors of the economy, and the wave of layoffs that has shaken the industry.
But between appearances from AI leader Geoffrey Hinton and executives from Airbnb, Amazon Web Services and Google's AI researcher Deep Mind will be another hot topic: the value and future of the event itself.
The travelling conference run by Irish parent company WebSummit is designed to unite startups, investors and business heavyweights over four days of mingling and discussions about technology.
This year will mark Toronto’s fifth time playing host after the event extended its stay when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it online for two years. The event, previously held in New Orleans, announced another Toronto extension until 2024 on Tuesday.
It has yet to name its host city for 2025, but remaining in Toronto longer or heading elsewhere are both possibilities.
“We'll kind of figure it out over the next nine months," said Paddy Cosgrave, Collision’s chief executive. “It would be great to stay here for the long term.”
But after four Collisions, some think the industry’s needs could be covered off by existing Canadian conferences, better support for startups and changes to tech policies.
"I'm all for the government supporting entrepreneurship, it's just that between (Canadian conferences) Saas North (in Ottawa), Elevate (in Toronto), Traction in Vancouver or Startupfest in Montreal, there are other places that the government could put that kind of money," said Phillipe Telio, who runs Montreal tech conference Startupfest.
Telio has been to Collision several times and has even attended its larger, sister festival WebSummit, which Portugal’s government is paying 11 million euros a year to keep in Lisbon.
Given the same amount of money as Collision or WebSummit, Telio argues Startupfest could also bring in flashy guests, but he ultimately feels that amount doesn't even need to be spent on a successful conference.
Millions on tech policy changes could aid many businesses, but if governments prefer it go to a conference, he said it should at least be Canadian.
"That's money going to a foreign entity," he said. "It's not driving any more value than any Canadian event could be delivering."
Tourism organization Destination Toronto, which helped keep Collision in Canada, expects the event to contribute $49 million to the city's economy this year, in addition to the $27 million it delivered in 2019 and $43 million in 2022.
The group confirmed it has received a proposal and is continuing to work with Collision to keep the event in Toronto, but did not offer fundraising specifics.
"We do not discuss the details of our individual investments with our clients, as by nature they are private agreements," spokesperson Kathy Motton wrote in an email.
The City of Toronto, which currently has a $1 billion budget shortfall, contributed $750,000 to Destination Toronto to support Collision in 2019 and 2022 and is authorized to give money again this year, she added. Destination Toronto "would welcome financial support from other orders of government."
Asked about money the province has committed or is willing to give the conference, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said Ontario has supported Collision by connecting international delegates with local companies, stakeholders, incubators and municipalities "through complementary programming."
The office of Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne directed a query about Collision to Global Affairs Canada, which said it does not provide funding for Collision and has not made agreements to do so in the future.
Asked about what they seek from cities before holding an event, Cosgrave said Collision solicits interest through a request for proposals process, where “funding is a component.”
Infrastructure, including an airport supporting direct flights from other major cities, public transit and many hotels, are also key, he added.
A May story by Canadian tech publication BetaKit said the conference was seeking a new three-year deal to stay in the city and wanted funding similar to the agreement Web Summit has with Portugal.
Cosgrave said that amount is “an indefensible lie” but wouldn't say how much funding Collision does want, or name what city tops his wish list.
However, he said he’s been talking to several U.S. cities willing to host the event and that others in Canada are showing interest and not balking at a price tag he compared to the $36.2 million the federal government gives to Montréal’s Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix between 2025 and 2029.
Money aside, Jeffrey Doucet, chief executive of the Toronto-based Thrive Career Wellness career platform, questions how useful Collision is to many attendees because many of the speakers are artists, celebrities and politicians.
"It feels more like a media-type hype conference versus a technology conference (that) a founder trying to figure out problems for their business would benefit from attending."
He thinks the Collision floor remains packed year after year and governments flock to the event because of an "inferiority complex."
"We're obsessed with bringing stuff from the United States or other countries to Canada versus elevating or displaying our own," he said.
"It's like we need whatever the U.S. has but also for the U.S. to validate that we're important enough for them to care about so that we feel great."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
U.S. Coast Guard to lead investigation into deadly rupture of Titan submersible
The U.S. Coast Guard will lead an investigation into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building
A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.
-
Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has released information about a missing 13-year-old. Ava was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Margaret Avenue and Louisa Street area of Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles
Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Two men wanted on outstanding warrants: WPS
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
-
More traffic cameras wanted in Windsor
Windsor police and the City of Windsor are hoping for more money for traffic cameras.
-
E.C. Row Expressway westbound lane closures start next week
City of Windsor officials are informing the public of upcoming lane closures on westbound E.C. Row Expressway.
Barrie
-
Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park
Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
-
Creemore lavender farm offers unique picnic experience this summer
The Purple Hill Lavender Farm in Creemore is officially open for the season with unlimited photo opportunities and unique weekend event.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier loses second cabinet minister within one month
Multiple media are reporting that New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder has resigned from the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Calgary
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
Winnipeg
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
-
38 years after Air India bombings, 89% of Canadians in the dark about terrorist attack: study
As Canada marks the 38th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist incident in the country’s history, a new study shows most citizens don’t know about the Air India bombings.
-
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Surrey: RCMP
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say a bus struck him while he was crossing the street early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.