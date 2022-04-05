Arson charge laid in connection with fire at Liberal MP’s Mississauga, Ont., constituency office

Peel Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a fire that was allegedly set at the Mississauga office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca back in February.

Emergency crews were called to the constituency office near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Tomken Road just before 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22 for reports of a fire.

Police deemed the fire to be suspicious and said they believed that Fonseca's office had been targeted.

Investigator said late Monday that they have now made an arrest in connection with the case.

Police said 31-year-old Adam Degrassi of Mississauga has been charged with arson, break and enter, and three counts of mischief.

He was released on an undertaking and is set to make a court appearance in Brampton on June 28.

Investigators said they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have surveillance footage from the area leading up to or during the incident.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Fonseca has represented the riding of Mississauga East-Cooksville since 2015.