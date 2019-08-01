

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





Two arrests have been made in connection with a series of pizza delivery robberies in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said they responded to four similar calls in the city between June 2 and July 25.

“Investigators believe that the suspects called pizza restaurants in Richmond Hill and placed an order for delivery,” a news release issued by police on Thursday said. “When the victims arrived at the locations given, the suspects were outside waiting.”

According to police, the suspects were allegedly armed with knives in one of the incidents and an imitation handgun in the other incidents.

“The suspects stole the food as well as cash from the victims,” officers said.

Two suspects were arrested following a fifth incident on July 26.

Gage Brister Johnston, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Both males are facing charges of robbery with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.