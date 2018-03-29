

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an unprovoked shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man in Etobicoke, a source tells CTV News Toronto.

Nnamdi Ogba was walking to his car after visiting a soccer teammate on Scarlettwood Court on March 16 when two men ambushed him and opened fire, striking him several times in the back.

Toronto police said Ogba, a Brampton resident, “did nothing to bring this onto himself” and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. They have no reason to believe Ogba knew his killers before the shooting.

Security camera video obtained from the Toronto Community Housing complex illustrated the moments leading up to and following the shooting. In the series of clips, two males climb out of an SUV before walking to the building and approaching Ogba and his parked car. The suspects then run from the area and get back into the SUV before fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed in a tweet on Thursday that search warrants had been executed in connection with the case. They will be providing an update on the arrests at a news conference at 2 p.m.

In the days following his death, Ogba’s mother made an emotional plea for her son’s killers to turn themselves in.

"Nnamdi was a good boy, very gentle, very respectful. Everybody around (who) knows him knows that he's a very respectful and very responsible boy," Margaret Nwosu told CTV News Toronto earlier this month. "He was a role model, just 26 years old."

Nwosu said her son attended Seneca College where he trained to work as an electrical engineer. He had been planning on picking up food before going to visit his fiancée when he was shot near his parked car.