TORONTO -- Peel police have made arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton on New Year's Eve.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Alderbury Crescent just before midnight on Dec. 31 for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they located 17-year-old Jordan Henry with life-threatening injuries.

Efforts were subsequently made to revive Henry but he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that 22-year-old Hamilton resident Zakaria Hassan has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. Rukhshar Wahab, 20, of Kitchener, has also been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both individuals will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.

Meanwhile, police say that investigators are still attempting to identify and locate any further suspects responsible for Henry’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.