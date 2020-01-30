TORONTO -- Peel police say that arrests have been made in connection with the murder of an innocent 23-year-old man who was shot while driving along a Mississauga highway in what investigators have said is a case of mistaken identity.

Brampton resident Jason Ramkishun was found be emergency crews inside a 2014 Honda Accord in a ditch on Highway 410, near Courtneypark Drive, around 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died of his injuries.

In November of last year, investigators said that Ramkishun was travelling northbound on the highway when another behicle pulled up beside him. An unknown number of suspects then opened fire, striking his vehicle, police said.

Police said that a second shooting occurred on the same highway one week later and the victim was also driving a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda Accord was able to get himself to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the two shootings were related and that the victim of the second incident was the intended target of the shooting that left Ramkishun dead.

Last year, police said they still were not sure how many suspects they were searching for. They offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to arrests in the case.

Ramkishun’s family described him as a “family man, a good man and a good friend.” They said Ramkishun was enrolled in a college law enforcement program and hoped to become a police officer.

Late Friday morning, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Insp. Marty Ottawa are expected to provide an update into arrests that were made in connection with three shootings in Mississauga and Brampton—including the murder of Ramkishun.

The update will take place at 11 a.m.