

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 43-year-old man who police allege shot and killed Christopher Reid in broad daylight back in May.

Reid was found without vital signs, suffering from gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle that had veered off Longfield Road near Kipling Avenue shortly before noon on May 7.

He died of his injuries in hospital three days later.

Shortly after, homicide detectives released the series of events they believe led Reid to veer off the roadway, and surveillance camera footage of a suspect vehicle.

Investigators believe Reid was travelling about 12 to 14 seconds behind the suspect’s vehicle prior to the crash, near Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue.

Both vehicles turned left onto Lloyd Manor Road and right onto Longfield Road.

The suspect vehicle suddenly came to a stop in the middle of the road and Reid’s vehicle pulled up alongside.

Police said bullets were fired from the suspect vehicle a short time later.

Reid, then critically wounded, travelled further down Longfield Road before he veered off the roadway, crashed into a fence and spun out onto the lawn of a home in the area.

Police described the white, four-door newer model BMW X6 as “distinctive,” but provided few other details about the gunman.

On Friday, more than five months since Reid’s death, police announced that they seized the vehicle and identified a suspect in the case.

Richie Blackwood, 42, of Toronto is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

He has been described as five-foot-eight, 160 pounds with a medium build and a large mole on the tip of his nose.

Police say has several tattoos, including one on his left shoulder of the words “blood line famous money” with an image of a diamond, and one on his left forearm of flowers.

It’s possible he goes by any one of these aliases: Anthony White, Randy Richards, Jason Michael Carter, or Stitch Blackwood.

Anyone who knows of Blackwood’s whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.